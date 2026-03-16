Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets Worth Crores in Pulwama

In a significant crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have confiscated assets worth crores from a reputed drug peddler, officials confirmed on Monday.

The properties, including a double-storeyed house, a shopping complex, a washing centre, and another commercial building, belong to Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Rakh e Lajoora.

These assets were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as they are believed to have been acquired through illegal drug trade proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)