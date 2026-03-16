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Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets Worth Crores in Pulwama

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district seized properties worth crores from Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, an alleged drug peddler. The assets, including residential and commercial properties, were confiscated under the NDPS Act. Authorities believe these properties were illegally acquired through drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:31 IST
Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets Worth Crores in Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have confiscated assets worth crores from a reputed drug peddler, officials confirmed on Monday.

The properties, including a double-storeyed house, a shopping complex, a washing centre, and another commercial building, belong to Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Rakh e Lajoora.

These assets were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as they are believed to have been acquired through illegal drug trade proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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