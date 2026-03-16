Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets Worth Crores in Pulwama
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district seized properties worth crores from Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, an alleged drug peddler. The assets, including residential and commercial properties, were confiscated under the NDPS Act. Authorities believe these properties were illegally acquired through drug trafficking.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have confiscated assets worth crores from a reputed drug peddler, officials confirmed on Monday.
The properties, including a double-storeyed house, a shopping complex, a washing centre, and another commercial building, belong to Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Rakh e Lajoora.
These assets were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, as they are believed to have been acquired through illegal drug trade proceeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Drug Bust Sparks Political Storm: MLAs Challenge Each Other to Narcotics Test
Major Drug Bust in Patna: Rs 7.5 Crore Worth Narcotics Seized
Cracking Down on Narcotics: Roshan Lal's Unprecedented Detention
Punjab Police Nabs Fugitive in Major Anti-Narcotics Operation
Delhi Police Crackdown: Habitual Trafficker Sonia Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act