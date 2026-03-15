Telangana Drug Bust Sparks Political Storm: MLAs Challenge Each Other to Narcotics Test
A recent drug bust in Telangana involving former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy initiated a political uproar. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud challenged MLAs to undergo drug tests, which opposition leader KT Rama Rao accepted. The situation emphasized political tensions and the state's ongoing battle against drug abuse.
- Country:
- India
A recent drug bust in Telangana, where former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy tested positive for alleged drug consumption, has ignited a political firestorm. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, on Sunday, openly challenged all MLAs, including opposition leader KT Rama Rao, to undergo narcotics testing, a challenge which Rao accepted.
The incident, which also saw the detention of six people, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, highlights the escalating drug menace in the state. TPCC's leader emphasized that the pervasive flow of drugs during the previous BRS rule should be scrutinized, urging that all MLAs undergo testing prior to the upcoming Assembly session.
In response, KT Rama Rao, a prominent voice in the opposition, stated on platform 'X' that he is prepared for any such tests and urges public figures to lead by example. As the political battle ensues, Congress supporters have staged protests, underlining the deep-rooted tensions and call to action against drug abuse in Telangana.
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- Telangana
- drug bust
- political row
- drug test
- MLAs
- opposition
- TPCC
- BRS
- Rohith Reddy
- KT Rama Rao
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