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Switzerland's Population Cap: A Threat to EU Ties and Economic Stability

The Swiss government urges voters to dismiss a proposed initiative to limit the population to 10 million. This measure, backed by the SVP, threatens Swiss-EU relations and economic stability, potentially leading to housing pressures, job market risks, and undermining international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:41 IST
Switzerland's Population Cap: A Threat to EU Ties and Economic Stability
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The Swiss government is urging voters to reject an initiative designed to cap the population at 10 million, citing potential threats to both the country's economy and its crucial relationship with the European Union. The right-wing Swiss People's Party, or SVP, supports this measure, which is set for a referendum vote on June 14, amidst Switzerland's ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with the EU to maintain market access.

The initiative, if passed, would cap the resident population by 2050 and end Switzerland's freedom of movement agreement with the EU. Advocates argue that current immigration rates are unsustainable, leading to housing shortages and increased rent, while straining public infrastructure.

The SVP, which cautions against deeper EU integration, fears it could dilute Swiss sovereignty and entail excessive regulations. Opponents, including Justice Minister Beat Jans and various cantonal, trade union, and business representatives, warn the measure could jeopardize prosperity and security, as foreign nationals comprise over 27% of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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