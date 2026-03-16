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Debate Over Maharashtra's Anti-Conversion Bill: Balancing Rights and Order

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2022 aims to prevent forceful and fraudulent religious conversions. While Chief Minister Fadnavis argues for its necessity, opposition voices raise concerns about privacy and constitutional rights. The law seeks to penalize unlawful conversions, with enhanced penalties for vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:09 IST
Debate Over Maharashtra's Anti-Conversion Bill: Balancing Rights and Order
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious anti-conversion law proposed in Maharashtra is sparking intense debate within the legislative assembly. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasized that the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2022 is not targeting any specific religion but aims to prevent coercive conversions conducted under duress or deceit.

While the bill mandates a seven-year imprisonment and a Rs 1 lakh fine for unlawful conversions, it has drawn criticism from opposition members who argue that it infringes on constitutional rights and individual privacy. Critics point out the potential for misuse, particularly given vague criteria regarding coercion and inducement.

Prominent figures, including Shiv Sena and Congress leaders, have expressed varied stances on the bill's implications for religious freedom. The debate underscores the challenges of balancing legal provisions with preservation of fundamental rights, amidst concerns over societal impacts and enforceability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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