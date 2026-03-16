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Women's Reservation Act: Fast-Track Implementation Amidst Delimitation Challenges

The government is planning to amend the Women Reservation Act before the delimitation exercise, seeking a smooth passage in Parliament. The Act, passed in 2023, reserves 33% of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. A constitutional amendment is required for its early implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:01 IST
Women's Reservation Act: Fast-Track Implementation Amidst Delimitation Challenges
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  • India

The government is reportedly planning to introduce a bill to amend the Women Reservation Act before the ongoing delimitation exercise concludes. This move is expected to occur during the current Budget session of Parliament.

Though the proposal hasn't cleared the Union Cabinet yet, there are indications that it will soon be presented in the Rajya Sabha. Passed in 2023, the Women's Reservation Act mandates a 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, effective post-delimitation.

Implementing the law before delimitation will necessitate a constitutional amendment. Past recommendations suggested seat rotation for women's reservations, but the current act doesn't include this provision. Despite its legislative passage, the act needs further government notification to be enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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