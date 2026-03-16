Resilience at Work: Susie Wiles' Unwavering Commitment

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, known for her unwavering dedication to her role, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Despite this, she plans to continue her duties during treatment, as revealed by President Donald Trump on social media.

Trump praised Wiles' resilience, describing her prognosis as 'excellent,' and highlighted her as 'one of the strongest people I know.' He assured that Wiles would remain actively involved at the White House, underscoring her role as a key advisor amid various national and international challenges.

As the first woman White House chief of staff, Wiles has long been a close Trump ally, proving instrumental in his political campaigns. Her determined response to health challenges exemplifies her commitment to her role in American governance.