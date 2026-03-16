Punjab's Path to Progress: AAP's Four-Year Achievement Highlights
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his government has fulfilled all pre-poll promises within four years. Mann highlighted achievements such as free electricity, job creation, improved healthcare, and anti-drug campaigns. He criticized previous governments for failing to deliver on their promises and emphasized AAP's focus on Punjab's progress.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of Punjab proclaimed the fulfillment of all pre-election pledges within four years, as the state advances toward development. The statement coincides with the fourth anniversary of the AAP government in the province.
Mann censured previous administrations for failing to meet their electoral promises, releasing a booklet titled 'Shandar Char Saal, Bhagwant Mann De Naal' to showcase his government's accomplishments. Among them are 300 units of free electricity for domestic use, expanded canal irrigation, and significant job creation.
Furthermore, Mann highlighted strides in healthcare, investment in infrastructure, and an active anti-drug campaign. He reassured citizens of his commitment to continued growth and criticized opposition parties for prioritizing power over progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Buying Local Key to South Africa’s Economic Recovery and Job Creation, Says Government
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Affordable International Dermatology Services at SMS Hospital
Sudha Murty Calls for AIIMS in North Karnataka to Boost Healthcare
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations
BJP works to ensure affordable healthcare for marginalised sections of society: Amit Shah at official event in Guwahati.