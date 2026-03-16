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Mumbai Mayor Dispels LPG Shortage Rumors, Navigates Vehicle Light Controversy

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde refuted claims of an LPG shortage, accusing Congress and Shiv Sena of spreading falsehoods. She cited black marketing as a cause for high prices and urged citizens to avoid panic-buying. Controversy also arose over flashing lights on her official vehicle, with the opposition alleging VIP culture promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:51 IST
Mumbai Mayor Dispels LPG Shortage Rumors, Navigates Vehicle Light Controversy
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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday denied allegations of an LPG shortage, accusing opposition parties Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) of disseminating misleading information. Tawde emphasized there is no emergency concerning gas cylinder availability, attributing inflated prices to black marketing activities.

Addressing a press conference, Tawde highlighted that panic-buying, encouraged by rumors, exacerbates hoarding and illegal sales. She urged Mumbaikars to resist falling prey to misinformation, as the situation is under control and normal supply is available.

Additionally, controversy emerged regarding red and blue flashing lights on her official vehicle. Tawde clarified that she did not request these lights, which were added by the civic administration. The issue has sparked accusations of fostering 'VIP culture,' a claim the mayor attributes to opposition attempting to divert attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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