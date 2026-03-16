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Revamping Bureaucracy: A Call for a Robust 360-Degree Review System

A Parliamentary Committee has recommended a 360-degree review mechanism for selecting central service officers for senior posts to bolster merit-based appointments and consistency. Highlighting systemic IAS officer shortages, the committee stresses immediate recruitment solutions, especially in the North-East and other impacted regions, to ensure effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:23 IST
Revamping Bureaucracy: A Call for a Robust 360-Degree Review System
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A Parliamentary Committee has proposed a structured 360-degree review mechanism for empanelling officers for senior roles in all central services. This move aims to ensure uniform evaluation across services and strengthen the merit-based selection process.

The current empanelment approach for IAS officers, involving comprehensive assessments and multi-source feedback, has proven beneficial. Expanding this system to other services could enhance transparency and trust in the selection process.

Highlighting critical IAS officer shortages, particularly in the North-Eastern states and smaller cadres, the Committee urges immediate recruitment efforts to bridge the gap. This shortage significantly impacts governance and effective policy implementation at central and state levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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