Revamping Bureaucracy: A Call for a Robust 360-Degree Review System

A Parliamentary Committee has proposed a structured 360-degree review mechanism for empanelling officers for senior roles in all central services. This move aims to ensure uniform evaluation across services and strengthen the merit-based selection process.

The current empanelment approach for IAS officers, involving comprehensive assessments and multi-source feedback, has proven beneficial. Expanding this system to other services could enhance transparency and trust in the selection process.

Highlighting critical IAS officer shortages, particularly in the North-Eastern states and smaller cadres, the Committee urges immediate recruitment efforts to bridge the gap. This shortage significantly impacts governance and effective policy implementation at central and state levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)