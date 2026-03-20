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NATO Safely Relocates Iraq Mission Personnel

NATO has successfully relocated all its personnel from Iraq to Europe. The mission, which advises Iraqi security forces without engaging in combat, will now operate from Joint Force Command Naples. U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich expressed gratitude to Iraq and allies for facilitating the relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:44 IST
NATO Safely Relocates Iraq Mission Personnel
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NATO has confirmed the successful relocation of its personnel from Iraq to Europe as part of its Iraq mission. The military alliance made the announcement on Friday, highlighting the safety of the operation.

General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by the Republic of Iraq and allied nations to ensure the smooth transition. The mission's primary role remains advisory, focusing on aiding Iraqi security forces.

Moving forward, NATO Mission Iraq will be managed from Joint Force Command Naples, continuing its non-combat support to Iraq's security infrastructure. The statement underscores NATO's commitment to maintaining its presence and support in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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