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EC's Strategic Moves for Smooth and Secure Elections

The Election Commission held an inter-state border meeting to enhance electoral preparedness in poll-bound states, focusing on curbing illegal activities. Meetings were conducted with top officials and the Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence to ensure secure, violence-free elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:08 IST
EC's Strategic Moves for Smooth and Secure Elections
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In a bid to bolster electoral integrity, the Election Commission on Tuesday organized a crucial inter-state border meeting with top administrative and police officials from five states heading to the polls and their neighboring regions.

The collaborative effort included a session with the Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence to foster enhanced coordination, aiming to curb illegal activities and ensure elections are conducted in a safe, secure, and fair manner.

This initiative follows the recent reactivation of the Commission's economic intelligence panel, after six years, focusing on preventing the influence of money, liquor, and drugs in the electoral process. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are slated for assembly polls next month, with West Bengal and Assam having international borders with Bangladesh, posing additional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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