Illegal LPG Hoarding Ring Busted in Delhi: Three Arrested

Police in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur have apprehended three men allegedly involved in the illegal hoarding and sale of LPG cylinders. The suspects, identified as Krishna, Dinesh Sahu, and Mithilesh, were caught with 74 LPG cylinders and refilling equipment. All the men hail from Bihar but have resided in Delhi for over twenty years.

The suspects reportedly stored these cylinders illicitly and distributed them to local customers without the necessary documentation or licenses. They manipulated gas supplies by moving the contents from filled cylinders to emptier ones using metal pipes, thus boosting their profits.

Items seized in the operation included domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, weighing machines, and gas transfer equipment. The police have filed a case under the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj North police station. The suspects allegedly had been operating this illegal trade in the Mahipalpur region for the last three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)