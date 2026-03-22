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Illegal LPG Hoarding Ring Busted in Delhi: Three Arrested

Three individuals were arrested in Delhi's Mahipalpur for hoarding LPG cylinders to sell at higher prices. The police seized 74 cylinders and equipment. The accused, lacking required licenses, used illegal means to supply the gas. A case was filed under the Essential Commodities Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:44 IST
Illegal LPG Hoarding Ring Busted in Delhi: Three Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur have apprehended three men allegedly involved in the illegal hoarding and sale of LPG cylinders. The suspects, identified as Krishna, Dinesh Sahu, and Mithilesh, were caught with 74 LPG cylinders and refilling equipment. All the men hail from Bihar but have resided in Delhi for over twenty years.

The suspects reportedly stored these cylinders illicitly and distributed them to local customers without the necessary documentation or licenses. They manipulated gas supplies by moving the contents from filled cylinders to emptier ones using metal pipes, thus boosting their profits.

Items seized in the operation included domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, weighing machines, and gas transfer equipment. The police have filed a case under the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj North police station. The suspects allegedly had been operating this illegal trade in the Mahipalpur region for the last three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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