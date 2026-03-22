Ice Cream Vendor's Benevolent Act Clears Legal Hurdle

The Delhi High Court has annulled an FIR against an ice cream vendor, initially charged with voyeurism and stalking, after a mutual compromise between the parties involved. The court commended the vendor's 'benevolent gesture' of distributing ice cream to all personnel at Model Town police station.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee highlighted that the FIR, dating back to 2018, would be futile to continue given the voluntary resolution reached. The petitioner, following an agreement, paid Rs 45,000 to the alleged victim, who raised no objections to quashing the case, citing her new life stability.

The court acknowledged the serious nature of the charges but noted significant time passage and the victim's desire to move forward. This resolution emphasizes the potential for reconciliation and redemption in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)