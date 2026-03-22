Left Menu

Ice Cream Vendor's Benevolent Act Clears Legal Hurdle

The Delhi High Court quashed an FIR against an ice cream vendor, originally charged with voyeurism and stalking, due to a mutual settlement. The vendor agreed to distribute ice cream to Model Town police station staff as a goodwill gesture. The victim, now married, supported the FIR's dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:25 IST
Ice Cream Vendor's Benevolent Act Clears Legal Hurdle
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has annulled an FIR against an ice cream vendor, initially charged with voyeurism and stalking, after a mutual compromise between the parties involved. The court commended the vendor's 'benevolent gesture' of distributing ice cream to all personnel at Model Town police station.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee highlighted that the FIR, dating back to 2018, would be futile to continue given the voluntary resolution reached. The petitioner, following an agreement, paid Rs 45,000 to the alleged victim, who raised no objections to quashing the case, citing her new life stability.

The court acknowledged the serious nature of the charges but noted significant time passage and the victim's desire to move forward. This resolution emphasizes the potential for reconciliation and redemption in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026