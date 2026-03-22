Left Menu

Reimagining Judicial Governance: Justice Gavai Champions Collegium System

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, advocates for the collegium system as the best current option for India, despite its imperfections. At a Supreme Court Bar Association event, he emphasized reducing court case pendency and a national litigation policy. He also discussed environmental protection and judiciary roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:14 IST
Reimagining Judicial Governance: Justice Gavai Champions Collegium System
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent Supreme Court Bar Association event, former Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, highlighted the efficacy of the collegium system in India, despite acknowledging its flaws. Speaking at the valedictory session of the conference titled 'Reimagining Judicial Governance: Strengthening Institutions for Democratic Justice,' Justice Gavai stressed the need for a national litigation policy to tackle court case pendency.

Justice Gavai addressed concerns regarding the appointment process of high court judges and the gap between sanctioned strength and actual appointments. He noted that the Supreme Court's judgment mandates executive compliance on second recommendations by the collegium, a point not fully adhered to by the authorities.

Discussing environmental issues, Justice Gavai reinforced the judiciary's role in protecting the environment and maintaining a balance with sustainable development. He criticized unnecessary interference claims and reiterated the judiciary's commitment to upholding citizens' fundamental rights while ensuring the rule of law, particularly when executive actions are overreaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026