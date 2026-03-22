Reimagining Judicial Governance: Justice Gavai Champions Collegium System

At a recent Supreme Court Bar Association event, former Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, highlighted the efficacy of the collegium system in India, despite acknowledging its flaws. Speaking at the valedictory session of the conference titled 'Reimagining Judicial Governance: Strengthening Institutions for Democratic Justice,' Justice Gavai stressed the need for a national litigation policy to tackle court case pendency.

Justice Gavai addressed concerns regarding the appointment process of high court judges and the gap between sanctioned strength and actual appointments. He noted that the Supreme Court's judgment mandates executive compliance on second recommendations by the collegium, a point not fully adhered to by the authorities.

Discussing environmental issues, Justice Gavai reinforced the judiciary's role in protecting the environment and maintaining a balance with sustainable development. He criticized unnecessary interference claims and reiterated the judiciary's commitment to upholding citizens' fundamental rights while ensuring the rule of law, particularly when executive actions are overreaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)