China Raises Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Crisis Fears
China has increased retail fuel prices amid concerns over a prolonged US-Israel-Iran conflict. The National Development and Reform Commission announced temporary measures to stabilize the economy. China's reliance on imports via the Strait of Hormuz poses significant challenges, but the country's diversified energy sources offer some resilience.
- Country:
- China
China is responding to rising global oil prices by increasing its domestic fuel prices in anticipation of potential disruptions caused by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) revealed these temporary adjustments on Tuesday, aimed at cushioning the economy and safeguarding the social livelihood.
According to the NDRC, prices for gasoline and diesel will rise sharply. The new adjustments amount to 1,160 yuan for gasoline and 1,115 yuan per tonne for diesel. This move comes as global tensions disrupt supply lines, particularly the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for energy imports upon which China is heavily reliant.
China's strategy hinges on its significant energy reserves and diversified supply routes, including robust gas pipeline contracts with Russia. Despite its dependency on imported crude oil, experts suggest that China's energy infrastructure and consumption patterns mitigate its vulnerability relative to other major global economies.
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- China
- fuel prices
- oil crisis
- US-Israel-Iran
- NDRC
- gasoline
- diesel
- Hormuz
- energy reserves
- Goldman Sachs
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