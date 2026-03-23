China Raises Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Crisis Fears

China is responding to rising global oil prices by increasing its domestic fuel prices in anticipation of potential disruptions caused by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) revealed these temporary adjustments on Tuesday, aimed at cushioning the economy and safeguarding the social livelihood.

According to the NDRC, prices for gasoline and diesel will rise sharply. The new adjustments amount to 1,160 yuan for gasoline and 1,115 yuan per tonne for diesel. This move comes as global tensions disrupt supply lines, particularly the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for energy imports upon which China is heavily reliant.

China's strategy hinges on its significant energy reserves and diversified supply routes, including robust gas pipeline contracts with Russia. Despite its dependency on imported crude oil, experts suggest that China's energy infrastructure and consumption patterns mitigate its vulnerability relative to other major global economies.