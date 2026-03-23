Left Menu

China Raises Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Crisis Fears

China has increased retail fuel prices amid concerns over a prolonged US-Israel-Iran conflict. The National Development and Reform Commission announced temporary measures to stabilize the economy. China's reliance on imports via the Strait of Hormuz poses significant challenges, but the country's diversified energy sources offer some resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:19 IST
China Raises Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Crisis Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is responding to rising global oil prices by increasing its domestic fuel prices in anticipation of potential disruptions caused by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) revealed these temporary adjustments on Tuesday, aimed at cushioning the economy and safeguarding the social livelihood.

According to the NDRC, prices for gasoline and diesel will rise sharply. The new adjustments amount to 1,160 yuan for gasoline and 1,115 yuan per tonne for diesel. This move comes as global tensions disrupt supply lines, particularly the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for energy imports upon which China is heavily reliant.

China's strategy hinges on its significant energy reserves and diversified supply routes, including robust gas pipeline contracts with Russia. Despite its dependency on imported crude oil, experts suggest that China's energy infrastructure and consumption patterns mitigate its vulnerability relative to other major global economies.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026