Crackdown: Eight TSPC Naxals Arrested in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's law enforcement achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending eight individuals affiliated with the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC). The arrests occurred on Saturday within Urimari outpost's jurisdiction, following a tip-off. The operation led to the confiscation of two INSAS rifles, a homemade pistol, 130 cartridges, a vehicle, and multiple mobile phones.

According to Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer Amit Anand, the detained individuals were earlier involved in a firing incident tied to extortion in Ramgarh district's Patratu. Their activities were reportedly directed by TSPC's zonal heads, Bhikhan Gajhu and Dinesh alias Ravi Ram.

An FIR has been filed, and the accused are now in judicial custody as police advance with the investigation. The arrests mark a crucial step against the insurgent group's activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)