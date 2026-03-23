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Delhi Unveils Visionary Budget Focused on Development and Quality of Life

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, held a 'kheer' ceremony at the Assembly to unveil a development-focused Budget. The plan prioritizes infrastructure, healthcare, and education while aiming for a greener city. The effort aims to enhance civic amenities and improve life quality for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:49 IST
Delhi Unveils Visionary Budget Focused on Development and Quality of Life
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The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, commenced an eagerly anticipated 'kheer' ceremony at the Assembly on Monday, signifying the onset of the Budget Session.

In her address, Gupta outlined the upcoming Budget's focus on accelerating development, upgrading infrastructure, and enhancing residents' quality of life. The ceremony saw the presence of farmers, doctors, teachers, Cabinet ministers, and MLAs, highlighting the inclusive approach of the session.

Key highlights of the budget include improved student facilities, better healthcare infrastructure, and measures for cleaner air in Delhi, charting a course for a more sustainable and livable city. Gupta praised the finance department's diligent efforts in shaping this comprehensive vision for the national capital's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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