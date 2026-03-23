Bridging Trade Across Continents

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao recently engaged in discussions with executives from German giants Volkswagen Group and Bosch. The meeting focused on seizing opportunities and addressing challenges in trade relations between China and the European Union.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted Wang's emphasis on the importance of resolving trade frictions through dialogue and consultation.

This diplomatic effort underscores Beijing's commitment to navigating economic complexities with its European partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)