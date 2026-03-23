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Bridging Trade Across Continents

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with German company leaders to discuss the economic and trade relationship between China and the EU. Emphasizing dialogue to resolve trade frictions, Wang aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation amid ongoing challenges and opportunities in this key international economic relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:34 IST
Bridging Trade Across Continents
Minister
  • Country:
  • China

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao recently engaged in discussions with executives from German giants Volkswagen Group and Bosch. The meeting focused on seizing opportunities and addressing challenges in trade relations between China and the European Union.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted Wang's emphasis on the importance of resolving trade frictions through dialogue and consultation.

This diplomatic effort underscores Beijing's commitment to navigating economic complexities with its European partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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