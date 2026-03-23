Soil Collapse at Gurugram Site: Rights Commission Seeks Accountability

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has intervened following the tragic death of seven construction workers due to a soil collapse in Gurugram. The incident at Signature Global's under-construction sewage treatment plant drew suo motu cognisance by HHRC, which demands comprehensive reports from relevant authorities.

The March 9 tragedy claimed the lives of six Jharkhand natives and a Rajasthani worker, while injuring four others. The HHRC has mandated reports from the Town and Country Planning Department, Labour Department, police, and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, among others. The reports, due a week before the commission's May 13 hearing, should include details on casualty status, rescue operations, compliance with safety norms, and actions against liable parties.

The commission criticized ongoing neglect of safety standards in construction, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to labour safety laws like the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation) Act, 1996. It raises concerns over recurring accidents due to negligence, stressing the constitutional right to safe working conditions for labourers.

(With inputs from agencies.)