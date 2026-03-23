Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 3 Major Media Initiatives: AI Skilling for 15,000 Youth, MyWAVES Platform, and Next-Gen DD Free Dish Access
“These initiatives will make technology more affordable, accessible, and empowering for citizens, while also strengthening India’s creative ecosystem,” Shri Vaishnaw said.
- Country:
- India
In a major push to strengthen India’s media and entertainment (M&E) ecosystem and accelerate the growth of the “Orange Economy,” Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today launched three transformative initiatives— a National AI Skilling Programme, the MyWAVES citizen creator platform, and advanced TV access reforms for DD Free Dish.
The initiatives, unveiled in the presence of senior government officials, industry stakeholders, and YouTube India leadership, aim to democratise technology, empower creators, and expand access to quality public broadcasting.
A Unified Push for India’s Orange Economy
Positioning the initiatives as a strategic step toward building a future-ready creative economy, the Minister said they align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising technology and enabling inclusive digital growth.
“These initiatives will make technology more affordable, accessible, and empowering for citizens, while also strengthening India’s creative ecosystem,” Shri Vaishnaw said.
National AI Skilling Initiative: Training 15,000 Youth for the Future
At the core of the announcement is a National AI Skilling Initiative, being implemented in partnership with Google and YouTube through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT).
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15,000 youth to be trained free of cost
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Focus on AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics) and media technologies
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Designed for creators, students, developers, and media professionals
The programme will be rolled out in two phases:
Phase I (March 23 – June 30, 2026): Foundation Learning
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Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud AI learning paths
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Courses include AI Essentials, Prompting, Generative AI fundamentals
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Mandatory completion for progression
Phase II (July – December 2026): Advanced Specialisation
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Hands-on, project-based training
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Modules on storytelling, YouTube best practices
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Training on advanced AI tools like Gemini 3, Veo, Vertex AI, Nano Banana
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Conducted in major cities across India
The initiative aims to position India as a global hub for digital content innovation while equipping the workforce with next-generation AI capabilities.
MyWAVES: From Content Consumption to Creation
The Ministry also launched MyWAVES, a citizen creator platform integrated into the WAVES OTT ecosystem, marking a shift from passive content viewing to active participation.
Key features include:
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Upload and share user-generated content (UGC)
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Support for short videos, vertical formats, and episodic content
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Multilingual interface across Indian languages
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Integration with national initiatives like Create in India Challenge
Calling it a “powerful platform for creators,” Shri Vaishnaw said MyWAVES will enable citizens to showcase stories from their regions, strengthening India’s digital and cultural ecosystem.
The Minister also highlighted the growing traction of initiatives like Creators’ Corner, with some content already crossing 3 million views, indicating strong audience engagement.
TV Revolution: No Set-Top Box Needed for DD Free Dish
In a significant consumer-focused reform, the government introduced television sets with in-built satellite tuners along with an advanced Electronic Programme Guide (EPG).
This innovation will allow viewers to:
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Access DD Free Dish channels directly on TVs
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Eliminate the need for set-top boxes, extra wiring, and multiple remotes
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Navigate channels through a user-friendly, integrated programme guide
The move is expected to significantly improve access, particularly in rural and remote areas, while reducing costs for households.
Policy Vision: Capability, Opportunity, and Access
Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju, described the three initiatives as part of a unified policy direction:
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AI Skilling → Builds capability
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MyWAVES → Expands opportunities
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DD Free Dish upgrade → Ensures access
Together, they aim to create a robust, inclusive ecosystem for creators and consumers alike.
Industry Backing: AI to Power Creative Growth
Welcoming the initiative, Gunjan Soni, MD, YouTube India, highlighted the transformative potential of AI in the creative economy.
She said the collaboration will help creators:
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Master emerging AI tools
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Tell more compelling stories
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Reach wider audiences globally
“This initiative reflects our commitment to a Digital India where technology serves as an enabler for all,” she noted.
Driving India’s Creative and Digital Future
The Ministry’s multi-pronged approach underscores its focus on:
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Strengthening public broadcasting through Prasar Bharati
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Building AI-ready talent pipelines via IICT
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Enabling citizen participation through WAVES OTT
With these initiatives, the government aims to accelerate India’s transition into a global leader in digital content, innovation, and creative industries.