Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 3 Major Media Initiatives: AI Skilling for 15,000 Youth, MyWAVES Platform, and Next-Gen DD Free Dish Access

In a major push to strengthen India’s media and entertainment (M&E) ecosystem and accelerate the growth of the “Orange Economy,” Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today launched three transformative initiatives— a National AI Skilling Programme, the MyWAVES citizen creator platform, and advanced TV access reforms for DD Free Dish.

The initiatives, unveiled in the presence of senior government officials, industry stakeholders, and YouTube India leadership, aim to democratise technology, empower creators, and expand access to quality public broadcasting.

A Unified Push for India’s Orange Economy

Positioning the initiatives as a strategic step toward building a future-ready creative economy, the Minister said they align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising technology and enabling inclusive digital growth.

“These initiatives will make technology more affordable, accessible, and empowering for citizens, while also strengthening India’s creative ecosystem,” Shri Vaishnaw said.

National AI Skilling Initiative: Training 15,000 Youth for the Future

At the core of the announcement is a National AI Skilling Initiative, being implemented in partnership with Google and YouTube through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT).

15,000 youth to be trained free of cost

Focus on AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics) and media technologies

Designed for creators, students, developers, and media professionals

The programme will be rolled out in two phases:

Phase I (March 23 – June 30, 2026): Foundation Learning

Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud AI learning paths

Courses include AI Essentials, Prompting, Generative AI fundamentals

Mandatory completion for progression

Phase II (July – December 2026): Advanced Specialisation

Hands-on, project-based training

Modules on storytelling, YouTube best practices

Training on advanced AI tools like Gemini 3, Veo, Vertex AI, Nano Banana

Conducted in major cities across India

The initiative aims to position India as a global hub for digital content innovation while equipping the workforce with next-generation AI capabilities.

MyWAVES: From Content Consumption to Creation

The Ministry also launched MyWAVES, a citizen creator platform integrated into the WAVES OTT ecosystem, marking a shift from passive content viewing to active participation.

Key features include:

Upload and share user-generated content (UGC)

Support for short videos, vertical formats, and episodic content

Multilingual interface across Indian languages

Integration with national initiatives like Create in India Challenge

Calling it a “powerful platform for creators,” Shri Vaishnaw said MyWAVES will enable citizens to showcase stories from their regions, strengthening India’s digital and cultural ecosystem.

The Minister also highlighted the growing traction of initiatives like Creators’ Corner, with some content already crossing 3 million views, indicating strong audience engagement.

TV Revolution: No Set-Top Box Needed for DD Free Dish

In a significant consumer-focused reform, the government introduced television sets with in-built satellite tuners along with an advanced Electronic Programme Guide (EPG).

This innovation will allow viewers to:

Access DD Free Dish channels directly on TVs

Eliminate the need for set-top boxes, extra wiring, and multiple remotes

Navigate channels through a user-friendly, integrated programme guide

The move is expected to significantly improve access, particularly in rural and remote areas, while reducing costs for households.

Policy Vision: Capability, Opportunity, and Access

Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Shri Sanjay Jaju, described the three initiatives as part of a unified policy direction:

AI Skilling → Builds capability

MyWAVES → Expands opportunities

DD Free Dish upgrade → Ensures access

Together, they aim to create a robust, inclusive ecosystem for creators and consumers alike.

Industry Backing: AI to Power Creative Growth

Welcoming the initiative, Gunjan Soni, MD, YouTube India, highlighted the transformative potential of AI in the creative economy.

She said the collaboration will help creators:

Master emerging AI tools

Tell more compelling stories

Reach wider audiences globally

“This initiative reflects our commitment to a Digital India where technology serves as an enabler for all,” she noted.

Driving India’s Creative and Digital Future

The Ministry’s multi-pronged approach underscores its focus on:

Strengthening public broadcasting through Prasar Bharati

Building AI-ready talent pipelines via IICT

Enabling citizen participation through WAVES OTT

With these initiatives, the government aims to accelerate India’s transition into a global leader in digital content, innovation, and creative industries.