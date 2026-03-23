Crackdown in Similipal: Seizure of Rare Melanistic Tiger Skin

In a significant operation, the Odisha Forest Department has arrested nine individuals following the seizure of a rare melanistic tiger skin from the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The crackdown, conducted on Sunday by the special enforcement wing and officials from Baripada, took place in Kuliana village, where the rare skin was found in possession of two suspects, according to DFO Govind Chandra Biswal.

Further investigations led to the arrest of seven more individuals. The melanistic tiger, estimated to have been killed about a month ago, was part of the reserve known for this rare genetic mutation among Royal Bengal tigers.

(With inputs from agencies.)