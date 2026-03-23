EasyJet CEO Warns of Rising Ticket Prices Amid Iran Conflict
EasyJet's CEO warns that ticket prices will increase by summer's end due to the Iran conflict, impacting travel bookings to Eastern Mediterranean regions. The airline has hedged its fuel costs, but future price hikes are expected. The war's unpredictability makes long-term demand uncertain.
EasyJet's CEO has announced that airline ticket prices are expected to rise towards the conclusion of the summer, driven by the ongoing Iran war. This development is already influencing travel patterns, with increased bookings to destinations like Spain and fewer towards Turkey and Cyprus.
Kenton Jarvis, the CEO, stated that many travelers are opting out of Eastern Mediterranean trips due to the ongoing conflict, which has affected regions including Turkey, Egypt, and Cyprus. Despite the war's impact, easyJet has not yet adjusted its flight capacity but may reduce frequency where there are multiple daily flights.
The increasing jet fuel prices, accounting for a significant part of airline costs, have become a concern for various carriers. Despite hedging a majority of its fuel needs, easyJet anticipates price hikes. The conflict's uncertainty continues to cloud the airline industry's long-term demand forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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