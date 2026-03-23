Rajasthan's Operation Trinetra: Major Drug Bust and Asset Freeze

In a daring operation dubbed 'Operation Trinetra', Rajasthan Police seized more than 762 kg of illegal poppy husk from a suspicious vehicle in Pratapgarh district. The significant bust unfolded after an encounter during which smugglers exchanged gunfire with police and fled into a nearby forest, abandoning the vehicle.

The Superintendent of Police, B Aditya, detailed how the operation resulted in the recovery of poppy husk packed in 38 sacks. Additionally, law enforcement efforts led to freezing assets worth Rs 1.12 crore under the NDPS Act, linked to drug trafficking networks involving two accused smugglers, Shahrukh Khan and Dilawar Khan.

The operation highlights the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in the region, as police continue to pursue the accused and dismantle the broader narcotics network. Authorities remain committed to stringent action, with visible signs erected on seized properties as a warning against illegal trade activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)