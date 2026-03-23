Raymond Group Chairman's Speedboat Ordeal: Accidents and Allegations
Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania is recovering in Mumbai post a speedboat accident in the Maldives which left two others missing. Despite minor injuries, Singhania is actively supporting continuing search operations while addressing social media allegations blaming him for the incident.
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Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania is recuperating in Mumbai after a speedboat accident in the Maldives that has left two people missing. According to his spokesperson, Singhania is among seven involved in the accident and is now aiding ongoing search operations.
Reports confirm that despite suffering minor injuries, Singhania was quickly rescued. The two missing individuals, former national rally champion Hari Singh and Arjuna awardee Commander Mahesh Ramachandran, are being searched for while prayers and support are extended to their families.
Meanwhile, social media speculation circulates blaming Singhania for the unfortunate event, citing mechanical failure as the cause. His spokesperson has criticized these rumors as irresponsible, urging the public to respect factual information.
(With inputs from agencies.)