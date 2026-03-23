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Teen Stabbed in Delhi's Anand Parbat Following Minor Altercation

A minor dispute between two juveniles in Delhi's Anand Parbat area led to a teenager being stabbed. Police apprehended two 15-year-olds, recovering a dagger from one. The incident stemmed from an accidental collision, escalating into a violent attack. Both offenders have a history of criminal behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:04 IST
Teen Stabbed in Delhi's Anand Parbat Following Minor Altercation
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A minor altercation between two juveniles in Delhi's Anand Parbat turned violent, leaving a teenager injured after being stabbed, according to police sources on Monday. The police apprehended two 15-year-old suspects and recovered the weapon, a dagger, used in the incident.

The event unfolded on March 21, when a teenager's accidental collision with one of the accused near Faridpuri Sabji Mandi led to a heated argument. The accused, along with an accomplice, reportedly dragged the victim into a nearby lane and attacked him with a knife, inflicting injuries on his back and thighs.

Following the attack, a case was lodged at Anand Parbat police station. Police investigations revealed that both juveniles, who have confessed to their involvement, had a prior history of criminal activities. The police assured continuous investigation to understand the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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