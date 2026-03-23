Cryptocurrency Controversy: CoinDCX Co-Founders in Hot Water Amidst Cheating Allegations

The Rs 71.6 lakh cheating case involving CoinDCX has taken a new turn as the complainant stated in a Thane court that he has recovered the invested amount from another accused, retracting any grievances. He affirmed that he doesn't recognize the arrested co-founders, Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, who have since applied for bail.

The police, maintaining that the probe is ongoing, aim to apprehend four other culprits. The FIR, lodged on March 16, accuses the parties of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and fraud, with the complainant asserting he was tricked into hefty investments with false promises of large returns and a franchise opportunity.

Despite the complainant's stance, CoinDCX alleges the charges are baseless and result from a larger conspiracy involving impersonators. Emphasizing their commitment to transparency and cooperation with law enforcement, CoinDCX disclosed over 1,212 fake websites attempting to deceive users under their name, reinforcing a heightened alarm in India's digital finance arena.