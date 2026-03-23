Cryptocurrency Controversy: CoinDCX Co-Founders in Hot Water Amidst Cheating Allegations
In a Rs 71.6 lakh cheating case involving CoinDCX, the complainant has retracted their grievance after recovering the money. CoinDCX co-founders Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, arrested for alleged fraud, have applied for bail. The investigation continues. CoinDCX claims the allegations are part of a conspiracy by impersonators.
- Country:
- India
The Rs 71.6 lakh cheating case involving CoinDCX has taken a new turn as the complainant stated in a Thane court that he has recovered the invested amount from another accused, retracting any grievances. He affirmed that he doesn't recognize the arrested co-founders, Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, who have since applied for bail.
The police, maintaining that the probe is ongoing, aim to apprehend four other culprits. The FIR, lodged on March 16, accuses the parties of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and fraud, with the complainant asserting he was tricked into hefty investments with false promises of large returns and a franchise opportunity.
Despite the complainant's stance, CoinDCX alleges the charges are baseless and result from a larger conspiracy involving impersonators. Emphasizing their commitment to transparency and cooperation with law enforcement, CoinDCX disclosed over 1,212 fake websites attempting to deceive users under their name, reinforcing a heightened alarm in India's digital finance arena.
ALSO READ
International Extradition Begins in Multi-Crore Torres Fraud Case
Mumbai's United Services Club Embroiled in Rs 34.51 Crore Fraud Scandal
International Cyber-Fraud Ring Unveiled: Key Arrest in Gurugram
Cyber Fraud Uncovered: Student Arrested in Stock Investment Scam
Cryptocurrency Chaos: CoinDCX Founders Arrested Amid Fraud Allegations