Kerala CPI(M) Challenges EC: Demand for Voter List Flexibility

The CPI(M) in Kerala has taken a strong stance against the Election Commission's recent ruling, which dismisses voter list applications submitted after March 15, calling it an infringement on the constitutional right to vote.

The party issued a statement urging the Election Commission to uphold its previous assurance to accept applications until the last day of filing nominations. It emphasized that lakhs of voters could be deprived of their rights if the decision is not reversed.

The state Secretariat criticized the election body's inconsistency, citing legal provisions and officials' earlier positions. They called for immediate measures to facilitate maximum participation in the democratic process, rather than restricting voter inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)