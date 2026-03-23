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Kerala CPI(M) Challenges EC: Demand for Voter List Flexibility

The Kerala CPI(M) criticized the Election Commission for not considering voter list applications post-March 15, citing it as a constitutional rights infringement. The party urges adherence to earlier guarantees allowing applications until nomination deadlines to avert disenfranchising voters, advocating for maximal democratic participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:24 IST
Kerala CPI(M) Challenges EC: Demand for Voter List Flexibility
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The CPI(M) in Kerala has taken a strong stance against the Election Commission's recent ruling, which dismisses voter list applications submitted after March 15, calling it an infringement on the constitutional right to vote.

The party issued a statement urging the Election Commission to uphold its previous assurance to accept applications until the last day of filing nominations. It emphasized that lakhs of voters could be deprived of their rights if the decision is not reversed.

The state Secretariat criticized the election body's inconsistency, citing legal provisions and officials' earlier positions. They called for immediate measures to facilitate maximum participation in the democratic process, rather than restricting voter inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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