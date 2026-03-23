UK Braces for Prolonged Iran Conflict: Energy Supply Under Control

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of preparing for a potentially extended conflict with Iran during a parliamentary committee meeting on Monday. He stressed the immediate need for de-escalation but maintained that the country must remain prepared for any drawn-out scenario.

Starmer reassured that the UK government currently harbors no significant worries over energy supplies. In planning for all contingencies, he conveyed confidence in the nation's readiness to handle potential challenges to energy security.

The Prime Minister discussed these issues ahead of an emergency meeting with ministers, underscoring the administration's proactive stance on ensuring stability and preparedness in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)