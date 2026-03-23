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DoT Releases Updated Revenue Compendium to Enhance Consistency in Telecom Administration

The updated compendium has been systematically curated and structured to serve as a one-stop reference for officials and stakeholders involved in telecom revenue management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:38 IST
DoT Releases Updated Revenue Compendium to Enhance Consistency in Telecom Administration
The release of the revised compendium reflects the government’s continued focus on digitisation, transparency, and process standardisation in public administration. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at strengthening transparency and efficiency in telecom revenue administration, Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) Smt. Vandana Gupta today released the second edition of the “Thematic Compendium on Revenue Related Orders and Clarifications.”

The release took place during the Eastern Zone Review Meeting at NCA-F, Ghitorni, marking a significant step towards improving clarity and uniformity in handling complex revenue-related matters within the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

A Comprehensive Reference for Stakeholders

The updated compendium has been systematically curated and structured to serve as a one-stop reference for officials and stakeholders involved in telecom revenue management.

By consolidating a wide range of key orders, circulars, and clarifications, the document aims to:

  • Ensure uniform interpretation of policies

  • Enhance institutional clarity and transparency

  • Support consistent and informed decision-making

  • Reduce ambiguity in revenue-related processes

Four Key Thematic Sections

The compendium is organised into four thematic categories, covering critical aspects of telecom revenue administration:

  • Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) – Volumes I & II

  • License Fee Related Orders – Volumes I & II

  • Bank Guarantee Related Orders

  • Court Matters and Miscellaneous Issues

This structured approach is expected to make navigation easier and improve operational efficiency across departments.

Strengthening Governance in Telecom Revenue

Officials attending the Eastern Zone Review Meeting welcomed the initiative, noting that such consolidated documentation is crucial for streamlining processes and strengthening governance frameworks.

Participants highlighted that the compendium will:

  • Improve compliance and accountability

  • Facilitate faster resolution of queries

  • Enhance coordination across zones and offices

Driving Transparency and Efficiency

The release of the revised compendium reflects the government’s continued focus on digitisation, transparency, and process standardisation in public administration.

With telecom revenues forming a critical component of government finances, such initiatives are expected to:

  • Improve revenue assurance mechanisms

  • Minimise disputes and inconsistencies

  • Strengthen policy implementation at the ground level

A Step Toward Institutional Excellence

The second edition builds upon earlier efforts to modernise and simplify complex regulatory frameworks, ensuring that officials have access to clear, updated, and authoritative guidance.

As India’s telecom sector continues to expand rapidly, tools like this compendium are expected to play a key role in ensuring efficient governance, regulatory clarity, and financial discipline.

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