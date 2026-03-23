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Iga Swiatek's Surprising Split: A New Path After Miami Open Exit

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek announced via Instagram that she has split with her coach, Wim Fissette, following her unexpected first-round defeat at the Miami Open. The world No. 3 expressed gratitude for Fissette's support but seeks a new direction. Swiatek's team remains mostly unchanged as she prepares for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:06 IST
Iga Swiatek's Surprising Split: A New Path After Miami Open Exit
Iga Swiatek

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek has announced her split from coach Wim Fissette following an unexpected first-round exit at the Miami Open. The decision marks the end of a partnership that began in 2024 and led to her first Wimbledon win last year. Swiatek revealed the news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for Fissette's guidance and accomplishments together.

The 24-year-old Polish tennis star, currently ranked as world No. 3, saw her streak of 73 consecutive opening-round victories come to a halt with her loss to world No. 50 Magda Linette. Swiatek described the Miami Open as a challenging experience, highlighting her feelings of disappointment and responsibility for her performance.

Despite the coaching change, Swiatek assured her fans that the rest of her team would remain intact. She promised to update them on her next steps at an appropriate time, emphasizing the need to focus on self-care and preparation for a new chapter. Fissette's notable coaching history includes collaborations with renowned players like Naomi Osaka and Kim Clijsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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