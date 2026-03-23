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Karnataka's Legislative Leap: Social Reform and Heritage Preservation

The Karnataka Assembly has passed two significant bills aimed at social reform and heritage preservation. The first bill focuses on preventing crimes in the name of honor, providing legal protection and promoting social harmony. The second bill aims to protect and digitize ancient manuscripts scattered across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:07 IST
Karnataka's Legislative Leap: Social Reform and Heritage Preservation
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The Karnataka Assembly has approved two pivotal bills aimed at societal transformation and safeguarding cultural heritage. The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage bill addresses crimes of honor and reinforces constitutional values, ensuring legal protection for couples.

Provisions include penalties for crimes related to honor, with the bill symbolizing a step towards a social revolution. Despite some opposition questioning the necessity of new regulations, the government insists it complements existing laws. Efforts also cover prevention, civil support, and the institution of marriage.

In tandem, the Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts bill focuses on conserving ancient knowledge. It entails digitizing manuscripts to preserve state history and promote access to traditional knowledge. Together, these legislations encapsulate a nuanced approach to societal advancement and cultural conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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