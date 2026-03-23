Delhi University Tightens Protest Guidelines: Advance Notice Now Mandatory

Delhi University has established new guidelines requiring protest organizers to submit details of any planned gatherings on campus at least 72 hours in advance. This must be done through a hard copy to both university and local police officials.

The policy came into effect following a violent protest in February, which led to a temporary ban on campus protests. Organizers must provide comprehensive details about the event, including logistics and anticipated attendance.

Importantly, communications like social media posts will not serve as official notices, and external individuals are barred from participating. Non-compliance could result in severe repercussions including rustication, expulsion, or police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)