Trump Extends Iran's Hormuz Deadline Amid Conflicting Reports of Talks
President Trump extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing productive talks. While Trump claims progress, Iran denies any negotiations, urging a U.S. de-escalation. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant death toll and displacement in the region, with further military actions reported.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
President Donald Trump announced an extension to the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, claiming ongoing productive discussions could lead to a resolution. The extension gives five additional days to potentially avoid strikes on Iranian power plants.
Iran, however, denies any such negotiations, urging the U.S. to de-escalate tensions, and asserting it has not started the conflict. The region is already suffering from high casualty numbers and displacements due to the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, reports surfaced of military attacks, including a projectile striking UN peacekeepers' headquarters in Lebanon, believed to be fired by Hezbollah. Markets reacted with jumps in global shares and drops in oil prices following Trump's announcement.
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