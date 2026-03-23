Trump Extends Iran's Hormuz Deadline Amid Conflicting Reports of Talks

President Donald Trump announced an extension to the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, claiming ongoing productive discussions could lead to a resolution. The extension gives five additional days to potentially avoid strikes on Iranian power plants.

Iran, however, denies any such negotiations, urging the U.S. to de-escalate tensions, and asserting it has not started the conflict. The region is already suffering from high casualty numbers and displacements due to the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced of military attacks, including a projectile striking UN peacekeepers' headquarters in Lebanon, believed to be fired by Hezbollah. Markets reacted with jumps in global shares and drops in oil prices following Trump's announcement.