Crisis Unfolds at HDFC Bank: Governance and Ethics Under Spotlight
The resignation of HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty raises concerns over governance and ethics, leading to a sharp drop in stock prices. SEBI chairman emphasizes responsible actions from independent directors, underscoring the need for evidence-backed claims to protect minority shareholders' interests.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, HDFC Bank is facing a governance crisis following the unexpected resignation of its chairman, Atanu Chakraborty. His departure, citing ethical concerns, has triggered significant apprehension among investors, leading to a notable decline in stock prices.
Commenting on the situation, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized the pivotal role of independent directors in safeguarding minority shareholders' interests. He urged directors to act responsibly, ensuring any allegations are supported by evidence to maintain transparency and accountability.
The bank's board members, including CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, expressed surprise at Chakraborty's actions, asserting his claims lacked corroboration. The incident has prompted the dismissal of three senior executives amid ongoing governance scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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