Supreme Court to Tackle Gender Discrimination in Parsi Laws

The Supreme Court on Monday initiated a review of a major constitutional challenge addressing gender discrimination within religious personal laws. The case examines whether a Parsi woman loses her religious identity upon inter-faith marriage, a query rooted in concerns over religious rights and freedoms.

The court has sent notices to the Centre, Nagpur Parsi Panchayat, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Maharashtra government, and the Charity Commissioner concerning a plea by Dina Budhraja. The petition challenges Rule 5(2) of the Nagpur Parsi Panchayat's constitution, claiming it infringes on Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

Senior advocate Shayam Divan argued before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, highlighting recurring legal issues for the Parsi community related to gender discrimination. The current plea centers on regulations at Nagpur's Agyari, advocating equal treatment for Parsi women who marry outside the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)