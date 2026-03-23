Left Menu

Supreme Court to Tackle Gender Discrimination in Parsi Laws

The Supreme Court is set to review a constitutional challenge regarding gender discrimination in Parsi religious laws, focusing on whether inter-faith marriage can lead to a Parsi woman losing her religious identity. Notices have been issued to relevant authorities following a petition by Dina Budhraja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:20 IST
Supreme Court to Tackle Gender Discrimination in Parsi Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday initiated a review of a major constitutional challenge addressing gender discrimination within religious personal laws. The case examines whether a Parsi woman loses her religious identity upon inter-faith marriage, a query rooted in concerns over religious rights and freedoms.

The court has sent notices to the Centre, Nagpur Parsi Panchayat, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Maharashtra government, and the Charity Commissioner concerning a plea by Dina Budhraja. The petition challenges Rule 5(2) of the Nagpur Parsi Panchayat's constitution, claiming it infringes on Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

Senior advocate Shayam Divan argued before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, highlighting recurring legal issues for the Parsi community related to gender discrimination. The current plea centers on regulations at Nagpur's Agyari, advocating equal treatment for Parsi women who marry outside the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026