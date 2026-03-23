Modi's Call for Peace Amid West Asia Conflict Sparks Political Debate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the protracted conflict in West Asia, highlighting its economic, security, and humanitarian impacts on India. While emphasizing dialogue for resolution, opposition parties criticized Modi's speech as self-praising and insufficiently critical of the US-Israel actions against Iran.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a critical address in the Lok Sabha concerning the ongoing conflict in West Asia, describing the situation as worrisome and fraught with challenges that extend beyond economic and security dimensions to encompass humanitarian concerns. Modi underscored the deep interconnection between India's energy needs and the oil-rich nations embroiled in the war, urging diplomatic dialogue as the foremost solution.
Modi stressed that India's considerable trade relations with West Asian countries could face serious repercussions, given that a significant portion of the country's crude oil and gas supplies originate from the region. The prime minister lamented the potential for prolonged global economic instability, emphasizing the necessity for India to remain vigilant amid potential misinformation campaigns.
Opposition figures were quick to critique Modi's remarks, with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh denouncing the premier's failure to rebuke the US and Israel for their military strikes against Iran. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav called for Modi to leverage his international rapport to halt the conflict. BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, however, praised the prime minister's statesmanlike approach in appealing for regional peace and providing comprehensive updates to the Lok Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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