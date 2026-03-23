Left Menu

Espionage Web: Unraveling the Pakistan-Linked Spy Network

Authorities have arrested three more individuals allegedly involved with a Pakistan-linked espionage racket, including a juvenile and a woman. The ring reportedly delivered classified information through parcels and WhatsApp. The operation led by Sardar, based in Pakistan, involved 18 individuals including six minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:20 IST
Espionage Web: Unraveling the Pakistan-Linked Spy Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested three more individuals linked to a Pakistan-associated espionage network, including a juvenile and a woman. According to law enforcement sources, the group allegedly transmitted sensitive data to Pakistan via parcels and WhatsApp messages.

This latest development brings the total number of arrestees to 18, including six minors, in what officials describe as a sensational case. Meera Thakur, a 28-year-old from Mathura, and Naushad Ali, 20, from Haryana, were detained along with a minor accomplice. Ali is suspected of surveying important security locations and forwarding visuals to the enemy state.

The espionage ring was reportedly operated from Pakistan by a man known as Sardar, alias Zoravar Singh. The network was carefully orchestrated to avoid suspicion by recruiting less-educated Hindu minors, with funds allegedly channeled from Pakistan through intricate money transfer schemes. The case was cracked open earlier in March, highlighting the intricate methods used by international espionage networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026