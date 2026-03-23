Espionage Web: Unraveling the Pakistan-Linked Spy Network

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested three more individuals linked to a Pakistan-associated espionage network, including a juvenile and a woman. According to law enforcement sources, the group allegedly transmitted sensitive data to Pakistan via parcels and WhatsApp messages.

This latest development brings the total number of arrestees to 18, including six minors, in what officials describe as a sensational case. Meera Thakur, a 28-year-old from Mathura, and Naushad Ali, 20, from Haryana, were detained along with a minor accomplice. Ali is suspected of surveying important security locations and forwarding visuals to the enemy state.

The espionage ring was reportedly operated from Pakistan by a man known as Sardar, alias Zoravar Singh. The network was carefully orchestrated to avoid suspicion by recruiting less-educated Hindu minors, with funds allegedly channeled from Pakistan through intricate money transfer schemes. The case was cracked open earlier in March, highlighting the intricate methods used by international espionage networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)