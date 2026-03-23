Government Pushes Forward to Implement Women's Reservation Law

In a significant move, the government is prepared to introduce two crucial bills during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament to expedite the implementation of the women's reservation law. This law mandates 33% political reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, overriding the delimitation process timeline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted separate meetings with NDA and non-Congress opposition leaders to build a consensus. If a consensus is reached, sources indicate that the bills could be tabled as early as this week, fast-tracking the legislative process.

The government proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, reserving 273 for women. Approval of the bills will bring changes into effect by March 31, 2029, enabling reserved seats for upcoming elections. The neutral delimitation commission will ensure fair constituency boundaries without interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)