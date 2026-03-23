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Government Pushes Forward to Implement Women's Reservation Law

The government aims to pass two bills to activate the women's reservation law before the delimitation exercise, ensuring 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The proposed changes could come into effect by March 2029, enhancing female representation in Indian politics significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:56 IST
Government Pushes Forward to Implement Women's Reservation Law
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In a significant move, the government is prepared to introduce two crucial bills during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament to expedite the implementation of the women's reservation law. This law mandates 33% political reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, overriding the delimitation process timeline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted separate meetings with NDA and non-Congress opposition leaders to build a consensus. If a consensus is reached, sources indicate that the bills could be tabled as early as this week, fast-tracking the legislative process.

The government proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, reserving 273 for women. Approval of the bills will bring changes into effect by March 31, 2029, enabling reserved seats for upcoming elections. The neutral delimitation commission will ensure fair constituency boundaries without interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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