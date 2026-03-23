Govt, Industry Unite for ‘Water-Resilient Bharat’ Under Theme 'Industry for Water'

In a major push towards sustainable water management and climate resilience, the Ministry of Jal Shakti convened the World Water Day Conclave 2026 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, bringing together over 700 stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society.

Held under the theme “Industry for Water,” the Conclave underscored a whole-of-society approach to water conservation, with a strong emphasis on industry-led efficiency, innovation, and circular water use.

Water Conservation at the Core of National Priorities

Inaugurating the Conclave, Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Paatil called water conservation a shared national responsibility, stressing the need for coordinated action across sectors.

“Jan Bhagidari se Jal Sanchay Sambhav hai,” he said, highlighting that public participation, combined with industrial innovation, is key to addressing India’s growing water challenges.

The Minister reiterated that sustainable water management is critical for:

Economic growth

Environmental sustainability

Climate resilience

High-Level Participation Reflects National Commitment

The Conclave saw participation from senior leadership including:

MoS Jal Shakti Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary and Shri V. Somanna

Secretaries V.L. Kantha Rao and Ashok K.K. Meena

CSIR Secretary Dr. N. Kalaiselvi

Industry leaders from FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and CII

The presence of diverse stakeholders highlighted the urgency of collaborative action on water security.

Major Data Releases to Strengthen Policy Planning

A key highlight was the release of several national reports and policy frameworks aimed at data-driven governance, including:

7th Minor Irrigation Census

2nd Census of Water Bodies

1st Census of Springs

1st Census of Major & Medium Irrigation Projects

National Water Data Policy 2026

These datasets are expected to significantly enhance planning, monitoring, and evidence-based decision-making in the water sector.

Industry Commits to Water Efficiency and Circular Economy

A dedicated session on “Industry for Water” saw industry leaders commit to ambitious sustainability targets through a Joint Industry Declaration, including:

Regular water audits by 2027

SCADA-based real-time monitoring by 2030

Achieving Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and water neutrality by 2030

50% reduction in water footprint

Universal adoption of rainwater harvesting systems

Industry stakeholders also highlighted the role of AI, IoT, and ESG frameworks in driving water efficiency.

Innovation Spotlight: Jal Shakti Hackathon Winners Felicitated

The Ministry honoured 19 winners of the Jal Shakti Hackathon, recognising innovative, scalable solutions developed by startups, students, and institutions.

A Compendium of Good Practices on Industrial Water Use Efficiency was also launched, showcasing best practices in recycling, reuse, and sustainable water management.

Focus on Urban Sanitation: Sludge as a Resource

A key workshop on sludge management reframed urban waste as an opportunity, promoting:

Resource recovery and reuse (biochar, briquettes, RDF)

Energy generation and soil improvement

Sustainable business models for sludge treatment

The session highlighted the need for policy support, technology adoption, and financial viability to enable circular sanitation systems.

Climate Concerns: Glacier Monitoring and Water Security

A technical session on glaciers emphasised the critical role of the Himalayan cryosphere in India’s water security.

Key focus areas included:

Glacier monitoring and mass balance studies

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risk mitigation

Integration of satellite-based tools like ISRO’s Bhuvan platform

Strengthening hydro-meteorological data systems

Experts stressed the urgency of science-policy integration to address climate-induced risks.

Data in Action: States Showcase Water Governance Models

States like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam presented innovative use cases of water census data in:

Irrigation planning

Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission

Integration with schemes like PMKSY and PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Institutions like ICAR and ATE Chandra Foundation highlighted how data is driving real-world water body rejuvenation and sustainable irrigation practices.

Exhibition Showcases Technology and Innovation

An exhibition featuring 21 stalls displayed cutting-edge solutions from organisations such as:

NMCG

CGWB

National Institute of Hydrology

The showcase highlighted advances in water monitoring, treatment technologies, and data analytics.

Key Outcomes: Toward a Water-Secure Future

The Conclave reinforced a unified national agenda with key outcomes:

Strengthening data-driven governance

Scaling up industry participation

Promoting technology adoption (AI, IoT)

Encouraging cross-sector partnerships

A Collective Path Forward

The World Water Day Conclave 2026 reaffirmed India’s commitment to building a water-secure, climate-resilient future, anchored in innovation, collaboration, and public participation.

With strong policy backing, industry commitments, and technological advancements, the Conclave sets the stage for accelerated progress toward “Ideas, Innovation, and Action” in water management.