SASSA Releases 2026/27 Social Grant Payment Schedule; Grants Increased from April

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced the official payment schedule for social grants for the 2026/2027 financial year, providing millions of beneficiaries with clarity on payment timelines.

The schedule, approved by the National Treasury on 20 March 2026, ensures that grants are disbursed efficiently while maintaining stability in the national payment system.

April and May Payment Dates Announced

For the start of the financial year, SASSA confirmed the following payment dates:

April 2026:

Older Persons Grant: 2 April

Disability Grant: 7 April

Children’s Grants: 8 April

May 2026:

Older Persons Grant: 5 May

Disability Grant: 6 May

Children’s Grants: 7 May

Staggered Payment System to Ensure Efficiency

SASSA reiterated that grant payments are structured to be made early in the month and staggered over three days to avoid system congestion.

Typically:

Older persons are paid on the 2nd of the month

Disability grants on the 3rd

Children’s grants on the 4th

However, adjustments are made based on operational considerations.

Key Rules Governing Payment Dates

To ensure smooth disbursement, SASSA follows specific guidelines:

Payments are not made on the 1st of the month or on Mondays

Payments do not occur immediately after public holidays

Dates are avoided on weekends

If a payment date falls on a holiday or weekend, it is shifted to the next working day

These measures are designed to ensure reliable access to funds for beneficiaries.

Social Grants Increased from April 2026

In line with the 2026 Budget Speech, several grants will see increases:

Older Persons, Disability & Care Dependency Grants: +R80 → R2,400

War Veterans Grant: +R80 → R2,420

Foster Child Grant: +R40 → R1,290

Child Support Grant & Grant-in-Aid: +R20 → R580

These increases aim to provide additional financial relief amid rising living costs.

Support for Beneficiaries

SASSA reaffirmed its commitment to timely payments and urged beneficiaries who experience delays to visit their nearest SASSA office for assistance.

The agency emphasised that the schedule is designed to ensure predictability, accessibility, and system stability for all recipients.

Ensuring Social Protection Continuity

With millions of South Africans relying on social grants, the release of the annual payment schedule plays a crucial role in: