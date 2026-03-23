TRAI Hosts Seminar in Delhi to Promote Digital Connectivity Rating for Buildings

In a significant step towards enhancing digital infrastructure in urban spaces, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Regional Office Delhi, organised a seminar on “Rating of Buildings for Digital Connectivity”, aimed at creating awareness and driving adoption of its recently notified regulatory framework.

The seminar was held in the backdrop of the “Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations” issued on October 25, 2024, and brought together key stakeholders from government, industry, and academia.

Multi-Stakeholder Participation Highlights Growing Importance

The event witnessed wide participation from senior officials of:

TRAI and Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

State governments including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA)

RERA authorities, builders, telecom and internet service providers (TSPs/ISPs)

Consumer organisations and academic institutions

This broad representation underscored the increasing relevance of digital connectivity as a core urban infrastructure requirement.

Focus on Digital Connectivity as Essential Urban Utility

Inaugurating the seminar, Shri Pushpendra Kumar Singh, Principal Advisor, TRAI, emphasised the need to integrate digital connectivity into building design and urban planning.

The initiative aims to ensure that residential and commercial properties are evaluated and rated based on the quality of telecom and internet connectivity, similar to existing ratings for safety and sustainability.

Understanding the Digital Connectivity Rating Framework

Shri Tejpal Singh, Advisor (QoS), TRAI, presented the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) framework, explaining its methodology, benefits, and implementation process.

The framework seeks to:

Improve in-building telecom infrastructure

Enhance quality of service (QoS) for residents and businesses

Encourage developers to adopt connectivity-friendly designs

Key Discussions: Policy, Implementation and Challenges

The seminar featured three thematic sessions, focusing on:

Regulatory provisions under the DCR framework

Integration of connectivity standards into building bye-laws

Practical aspects, scope, and challenges in implementation

Speakers from TRAI, MoHUA, infrastructure providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, builders, and resident associations shared insights on operational challenges and industry readiness.

Driving Voluntary Adoption Across Stakeholders

Shri Vivek Khare, Advisor, TRAI RO Delhi, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the importance of collaboration for successful implementation.

The seminar emphasised TRAI’s proactive and consultative approach, encouraging:

Voluntary adoption by developers and property owners

Alignment with urban planning policies

Greater coordination between regulators and industry

Towards Digitally-Enabled Urban Infrastructure

The Digital Connectivity Rating initiative is expected to play a key role in:

Supporting Digital India goals

Enabling 5G-ready infrastructure

Improving user experience in high-density urban environments

As digital services become integral to daily life, such frameworks aim to ensure that buildings are future-ready, connected, and capable of supporting evolving communication needs.