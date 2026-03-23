India–Sri Lanka Parliamentary Ties Strengthen as Delegation Meets Om Birla

A high-level Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon. S. M. Marikkar, Chairman of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Infrastructure and Strategic Issues, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla at Parliament House, reaffirming the deep-rooted ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Shared Civilizational Bond and Strategic Partnership

Welcoming the delegation, Shri Om Birla highlighted that India and Sri Lanka share centuries-old civilizational, cultural, and linguistic connections, forming the foundation of their strong bilateral relationship.

He reiterated India’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” policy, emphasizing continued cooperation and support for regional development.

India Showcases Infrastructure and Innovation Growth

During the interaction, the Speaker outlined India’s rapid socio-economic transformation over the past decade, driven by:

Expansion of national highways and connectivity networks

Growth in ports and airports infrastructure

Increased emphasis on research, innovation, and technology

He noted that these developments have positioned India as one of the fastest-growing major economies, even amid global uncertainties.

Infrastructure Emerges as Key Area of Cooperation

Both sides identified infrastructure development as a promising new area for collaboration between India and Sri Lanka.

Discussions focused on leveraging India’s expertise in:

Connectivity and logistics

Urban development

Technology-driven governance

to support mutual growth and regional integration.

Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation

A major focus of the meeting was enhancing parliamentary engagement between the two countries.

Shri Birla informed the delegation that an 11-member India–Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group has been constituted to deepen institutional ties.

He also emphasised the critical role of:

Parliamentary committees in ensuring accountability

Structured exchanges to share best practices in governance and legislation

Commitment to Regional Solidarity

Reaffirming India’s guiding philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), Shri Birla stated that India remains ready to extend support to friendly neighbouring countries.

Recalling Global Parliamentary Engagement

The Speaker also recalled his recent interaction with Sri Lanka’s Speaker during the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) hosted by India.

He noted that the conference:

Witnessed record participation from Commonwealth nations

Enabled meaningful discussions on parliamentary innovation and challenges

Delegation’s Ongoing Engagements

As part of their visit, the Sri Lankan delegation:

Interacted with the Parliamentary Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs

Will engage with the India–Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group on March 24, 2026

Towards Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

The visit underscores the growing momentum in India–Sri Lanka relations, with a focus on parliamentary diplomacy, infrastructure collaboration, and shared development goals.

As both countries look to the future, strengthened institutional engagement is expected to play a key role in fostering mutual prosperity and regional stability.