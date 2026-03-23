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KZN Premier Backs Strengthening of Ingonyama Trust After Board Dissolution

Responding to the development, Premier Ntuli emphasised that the Ingonyama Trust remains a cornerstone of rural socio-economic development in KwaZulu-Natal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:48 IST
KZN Premier Backs Strengthening of Ingonyama Trust After Board Dissolution
“The Ingonyama Trust is intrinsically linked to our commitment to inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable livelihoods,” Ntuli said. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzngov)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to safeguarding and strengthening the role of the Ingonyama Trust, following the recent dissolution of its Board by the national government.

The move, announced by Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso, comes after consultations with His Majesty the King, the sole trustee of the Trust, as well as with the provincial leadership.

Trust Central to Rural Economy and Development

Responding to the development, Premier Ntuli emphasised that the Ingonyama Trust remains a cornerstone of rural socio-economic development in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The Ingonyama Trust is intrinsically linked to our commitment to inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable livelihoods,” Ntuli said.

The Trust administers vast tracts of communal land across the province, making it a critical institution for:

  • Land management and governance

  • Rural infrastructure development

  • Unlocking economic opportunities for communities

Commitment to Collaborative Governance

Ntuli confirmed that he had been consulted prior to the Board’s dissolution and used the engagement to highlight the strategic importance of the Trust.

He reiterated that the provincial government is ready to work closely with:

  • National government

  • Traditional leadership structures

  • Community stakeholders

to ensure that the Trust’s objectives are not only preserved but strengthened.

Focus Areas: Land, Infrastructure, and Economic Opportunities

The Premier outlined key priority areas for collaboration going forward:

  • Improving land administration systems

  • Expanding infrastructure development in rural areas

  • Unlocking economic potential of Trust-held land

  • Empowering rural communities through sustainable initiatives

Call for Calm During Transition

Amid the transition following the Board’s dissolution, Ntuli urged all stakeholders to remain calm and engage constructively.

He stressed that issues related to land, development, and traditional leadership require:

  • Sensitivity and respect

  • Cooperative governance

  • Inclusive dialogue

Safeguarding Rural Interests

Reaffirming the province’s stance, Ntuli said KwaZulu-Natal remains committed to protecting the interests of its people, particularly those in rural communities.

“KwaZulu-Natal will continue working in partnership with national government and traditional institutions to ensure development that benefits all,” he said.

A Critical Moment for Land Governance

The dissolution of the Ingonyama Trust Board marks a significant moment in the governance of communal land in the province. The coming phase is expected to focus on strengthening institutional frameworks, improving transparency, and accelerating rural development outcomes.

 

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