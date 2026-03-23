Khoi and San Ancestors Finally Laid to Rest in N Cape After Decades in Exile

In a deeply symbolic act of justice and restoration, the ancestral remains of 63 Khoi and San individuals, taken from South Africa during the colonial era, have finally been reburied on their homeland in Namaqua after more than a century.

The remains, removed between 1868 and 1924 without consent for race-based scientific research, were repatriated last year from the University of Glasgow’s Hunterian Museum in Scotland.

“We Will Restore Dignity – On Our Own Terms”: President Ramaphosa

Speaking at the solemn reburial ceremony near Steinkopf, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the return as both a moment of healing and a firm assertion of dignity.

“The return of our ancestors… is a vital act of restoration and restitution. It is also a manifestation of ubuntu – a recognition of our common humanity,” he said.

The President acknowledged that the atrocities of colonialism—particularly against indigenous peoples—often remain unacknowledged or insufficiently addressed globally, but stressed that South Africa would chart its own path of justice.

A Journey Home After More Than a Century

Following their repatriation, the remains were:

Received in a ceremonial welcome in Cape Town

Placed under the care of Iziko Museums

Transported along the N7 route to the Northern Cape

Officially handed over to provincial authorities

Traditional rites, including a night vigil and spiritual ceremonies, were performed before the final reburial at the Kinderlê monument, a site already recognised as sacred ground.

Pain, Healing, and Closure for Descendants

For descendants and community leaders, the moment was both emotional and healing.

Barend van Wyk, Chairman of the National Griqua Council, spoke of the trauma of the removals:

“Why did they dig up our ancestors? Were our people not worthy of dignity? But today, we are grateful that they can finally rest in their land.”

Dionne Barley, a descendant, described the reburial as a long-awaited closure:

“They are no longer in museums. They are home, buried with dignity where they belong.”

Cultural Legacy and Living Memory

Among those present was Ouma Katrina Esau, the last fluent speaker of the endangered N|uu language, who expressed gratitude for witnessing the historic moment despite ill health.

“It was my dream to be here… even if it’s to bury their bones. I am very thankful,” she said.

Her presence underscored the living cultural legacy of the Khoi and San peoples, even as their histories were long marginalised.

Restoring Dignity Through Policy and Partnership

The repatriation process was facilitated by:

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC)

South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA)

Iziko Museums

SAHRA Chairperson Elodie Seotseng Tlhoaele described the reburial as a restoration of human dignity and respect.

“These remains were treated as objects. Today, we restore their humanity,” she said.

Importantly, each individual has been buried in a separate, demarcated grave, marking a departure from past indignities.

A Broader Mission of Restitution

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed that this is part of a wider national effort under the National Policy on Repatriation and Restitution of Human Remains and Heritage Objects.

The government will continue to:

Engage international institutions

Recover remains taken during colonial rule

Restore dignity to affected communities

A Moment of Reflection and Renewal

As the ceremony concluded under the Northern Cape sky, the reburial stood as a powerful reminder of both historical injustice and the enduring strength of indigenous communities.

More than a return of remains, it marked a restoration of identity, dignity, and humanity—and a step toward healing wounds that have lingered for generations.