Tragic Collision: Air Canada Jet Accident at LaGuardia
An Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and copilot and injuring several passengers. The collision occurred after the fire truck was cleared to cross the tarmac while responding to another flight's emergency.
A tragic accident occurred at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night when an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck. This incident led to the deaths of the pilot and copilot, and injured several passengers and crew members onboard.
The fire truck, permitted to access the runway due to an emergency on another flight, was struck by the landing jet. Airport communications captured an air traffic controller's attempt to stop the truck, moments before the crash.
Investigations are underway by both U.S. and Canadian authorities to determine the miscoordination, while LaGuardia remains closed to assess the situation. The airport closure has contributed to significant flight cancellations and delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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