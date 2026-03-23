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CBI Cracks Down on Alleged Rs 1-Crore Bribery Scandal Involving Real Estate Moguls

The CBI has accused Sanjeev Hans, a former private secretary to Ram Vilas Paswan, of accepting a Rs 1-crore bribe from a Mumbai realtor. The bribe was allegedly paid to secure favorable orders from the NCDRC for East & West Builders in a builder-buyer dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:27 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Alleged Rs 1-Crore Bribery Scandal Involving Real Estate Moguls
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Sanjeev Hans, the former private secretary to ex-Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, accusing him of accepting a Rs 1-crore bribe. This alleged bribe was reportedly paid by a Mumbai-based realtor for favorable rulings from the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

Alongside Hans, the official CBI First Information Report (FIR) names Vipul Bansal, affiliated with real estate firm RNA Corporation, and company promoters Anubhav Agarwal and East & West Builders, among others. The allegations claim that Bansal, a purported friend of Hans, sought preferential treatment in NCDRC proceedings involving East & West Builders.

Details from the FIR suggest Bansal set up a meeting between Hans and Agarwal, during which a Rs 1-crore bribe was discussed. Hans has been accused of securing favorable NCDRC dates and averting the arrest of a key executive, with funds purportedly transferred through associates Shadab Khan and Pushpraj Bajaj. Hans's lawyer has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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