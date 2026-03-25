Arson Attack on Jewish Charity Ambushes Golders Green

The Metropolitan Police have arrested two men following an arson attack on ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity, an incident being examined as an antisemitic hate crime.

The suspects, aged 45 and 47, are being held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Both men are currently in custody at a London police station for further questioning.

The devastation took place early Monday morning in Golders Green, a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in London, where the attack shattered a fragile sense of security.

(With inputs from agencies.)