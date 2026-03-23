Victory for Farmers: Court Quashes Summer Paddy Cultivation Ban

The Uttarakhand High Court has delivered a significant verdict by invalidating a district administration's order that prohibited summer paddy cultivation outside waterlogged areas in Udham Singh Nagar.

A single bench, led by Justice Pankaj Purohit, found no legal justification for the order issued by the District Magistrate on February 4, 2026, which restricted farmers' ability to freely cultivate crops of their choice.

The state had defended its decision on the grounds that summer paddy adversely impacts groundwater levels and soil quality. However, the court upheld the farmers' pleas, emphasizing that governmental actions must have clear legal authorization. This ruling empowers farmers to cultivate summer paddy on their land without any imposed limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)