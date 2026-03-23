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Rocket Launches in Rabi'a: Tensions Rise in Northeast Syria

At least seven rockets were fired from Rabi'a, Iraq, towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria. No additional details have been provided. Authorities discovered a rocket launch platform and a burnt vehicle used in the attack, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mosul | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:48 IST
Rocket Launches in Rabi'a: Tensions Rise in Northeast Syria
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

At least seven rockets were launched from the Iraqi town of Rabi'a targeting a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Monday, according to two Iraqi security sources.

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, with officials yet to release comprehensive information.

In Rabi'a, west of Mosul, security forces located a rocket launch platform and seized a burnt vehicle used in the attack, further escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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