Meta on Trial: New Mexico Case Challenges Social Media Safety

Closing arguments began Monday in a landmark New Mexico trial where Meta, the social media giant, faces accusations of misleading users about child safety on its platforms. The trial is part of a broader legal challenge focusing on social media's impact on children.

Prosecutors allege Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, has prioritized profits over safety, violating state consumer protection laws. Concerns were raised about complex algorithms recommending harmful content to minors. The prosecution seeks a civil penalty exceeding $2 billion.

Meta's defense argues that they incorporate protective measures and dispute the claims of negligence. However, internal research allegedly not disclosed by Meta suggests significant issues with youth engagement and safety. The case could set a precedent for similar lawsuits nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)